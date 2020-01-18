Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. – A pedestrian died Friday after they were hit by a vehicle in Monroe.

Police said the victim was hit at the intersection of M-50 and Winston Drive.

First reponders administered medical treatment to the victim at the scene and transported them to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver was uninjured. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The victim’s name is not being released until family is notified.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 734-243-7500 or Detective Christopher Nelson at 734-243-7509.