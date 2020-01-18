Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle fleeing Detroit police on city’s west side

DETROIT – A massive police presence was on Detroit’s west side Saturday afternoon after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle fleeing police.

According to the Detroit police, officers observed a car at a gas station near the intersection of Seven Mile and Telegraph roads. The car was reported as stolen about 10 days ago. Police said an officer approached the car and the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle hit the gas. The officer was struck by the car and was knocked into the air. The officer was able to fire a shot at the vehicle and struck the fleeing driver in the abdomen.

Police said the driver lost control of the car near Eight Mile Road, struck a pedestrian on the curb and crashed the vehicle.

The pedestrian was killed and the driver of the vehicle is in critical condition. The officer sustained a knee injury and has been hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detroit Police Assistant Chief David LeValley spoke with Local 4 regarding the incident. The interview can be seen below.