Michigan man who led police on chase after stabbing wife with knife arrested and charged

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. – A 38-year-old man from Topinabee, Michigan was jailed and charged this weekend after allegedly stabbing his wife and leading police on a chase.

According to police, on Saturday evening the suspect stabbed his wife in a vehicle near Indian River. When the woman managed to escape the vehicle and run off, her husband chased her down. He continued assaulting her with the knife then drove off in the vehicle, police say.

A Michigan State Police officer managed to locate the man shortly after midnight northbound on Straits Highway near Topinabee Mail Route Road. But when the officer attempted to make a traffic stop the suspect drove off leading police on a chase.

The chase ended at the intersection of South Extension Road and Riggsville Road where the trooper performed the Precision Immobilization Technique that caused the vehicle to lose control and go into a ditch.

He was arrested by the MSP officer and deputies from the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office. Police say the woman had to have emergency surgery performed at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey and is expected to make a full recovery.

The man is being held at Cheboygan County Jail on charges of flee and elude and operating while intoxicated.

Additional charges are being sought by the Tuscarora Township Police Department for the assault.