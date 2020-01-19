23ºF

Photos show snowmobiles that fell through thin ice on Houghton Lake

Rider not injured, refused treatment

The rider refused medical treatment and was not injured. (MSP)

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. – On Sunday at around 12:40 p.m. officers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post responded to an address on Holly Avenue in Prudenville where a snowmobile had gone through the ice on the East Bay of Houghton Lake.

The rider was not injured and refused medical treatment. Shortly after, two more snowmobiles went through the ice about 1,000 feet south of the same area.

Houghton Lake. (MSP)

