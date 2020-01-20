High school student accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Detroit basement

DETROIT – A high school student has been charged with first-degree murder for stabbing his girlfriend to death in a Detroit basement, officials said.

Isiah Marcus Wilder, 18, of Detroit, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Quianna Coleman, 17.

Coleman’s body was found at 1:28 p.m. Thursday in the basement of a home in the 15070 block of Grandville Avenue in the Rosedale Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

Coleman lived at the home with Wilder and other family members, police said.

Someone in the home heard noises coming from the basement Thursday, and when they went to check it out, they found Coleman’s body, officials said.

Wilder was found shortly afterward and taken into custody, according to authorities.

Wilder and Coleman had a 6-month-old son together, police said. The son is named after Wilder, but the family is planning to change his name, officials said.

Wilder is an 11th-grade student. He now faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

Wilder chose to represent himself in court without an attorney, officials said. He was arraigned Monday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the family’s funeral costs. Click here to donate.