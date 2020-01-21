How to watch WDIV Local 4 News in Detroit
WDIV Local 4 News is Detroit’s No. 1 local and national news source.
- Local 4 News can be found on your local NBC TV channel.
- You can also stream it live daily right here on ClickOnDetroit -- stream it here.
- Local 4 News also has an OTT channel available on Roku or other smart TV services.
Here’s the daily programming schedule for WDIV Local 4 (view the TV listings here):
- Local 4 News Today begins each weekday at 4:30 a.m. This will start at 4 a.m. on certain days when there is inclement weather. Local 4 News Morning starts at 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
- Live in the D at 10 a.m. is a daily features program that highlights the region’s rich culture including food, music, fashion and much more.
- Local 4 News at Noon is the go-to midday local news show with all of the morning’s top stories, plus any breaking news and, of course, the latest weather forecast to help you plan the rest of your day and week.
- Local 4 News at 4, or “First at 4,” is the No. 1 afternoon news show in Detroit.
- Local 4 News at 5 is the most comprehensive local news programming you can find. This is an hour-long news block with everything you need to know about your community, the state, the country, the weather and more.
- Local 4 News at 6 is one of the highest-rated local news shows in the region. Take a deep dive into the most pressing issues with the Local 4 Defenders and Help Me Hank.
- Local 4 News at 11 has been the most trusted late local news program for decades.
Weather resources:
- ClickOnDetroit is set up to be your source for all things weather -- radar, alerts, forecasts and more.
- WDIV Local 4 also offers a Local4Casters app with radar, alerts, forecasts and more.
