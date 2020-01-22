Contractor arrested for taking payments without completing jobs in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – A contractor in Riverview has been arrested for taking money from residents for handyman services and never completing the jobs, police said.

Vincent Matte Augostino, 52, was arrested Wednesday. He has two valid arrest warrants with the 27th District Court for misdemeanor larceny, according to authorities.

Augostino is a contractor who operates under the name “A-1 Handyman,” officials said.

On at least two occasions in 2019, Augostino collected money for jobs that he never completed, according to police.

Riverview police had been searching for Augostino before Wednesday’s arrest.