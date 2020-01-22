Delta flight from Detroit to South Korea makes emergency landing in Alaska due to engine trouble

DETROIT – A Delta Airlines flight from Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) to Seoul, South Korea had to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon at the Fairbanks International Airport (FAI) in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Flight 159 made the landing at 3:46 p.m. with 189 passengers and crew on board, according to a statement from the airport in Alaska. No injuries were reported.

The plane was experiencing “mechanical difficulties” with an engine, according to FAI. The airport said in a statement that it was first notified about 2:15 p.m. that the Airbus 350-900 was having problems.

Passengers were staying the night in Fairbanks and planning to catch a replacement Delta flight to Seoul on Wednesday.