Sex offender who put camera in fitting room of Target in Auburn Hills arrested at store, police say

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A sex offender who installed a hidden camera in the fitting room of a Target in Auburn Hills was arrested before he could even leave the store, according to police.

Nathan Howard Wilson, 46, of Orion Township, is accused of installing the camera at 4:43 p.m. Sunday at the Target store at 650 Brown Road, officials said.

Wilson arrested, charged

Loss prevention officers said Wilson walked into the store, grabbed some clothing and entered one of the fitting rooms. While inside, he placed a recording device in one of the rooms, officials said.

After Wilson left the room, loss prevention officers confirmed a camera had been placed inside the room and called Auburn Hills police.

Wilson was stopped at the exit to the store, police said. He was in possession of other recording devices similar to the one that had been installed in the fitting room, according to authorities.

Wilson was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Wilson’s home in Orion Township and seized additional evidence, police said.

Wilson is charged with surveilling an unclothed person -- second offense, capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person, eavesdropping -- installing/using a device and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The first two charges are each five-year felonies, the eavesdropping charge is a two-year felony and the computer charge has a penalty of between four and 10 years.

Wilson was arraigned Wednesday in 52/3 District Court. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and must wear a GPS tether if released.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 3.

Police search for shoppers

Auburn Hills police are asking anyone who used the fitting rooms at the Target in Auburn Hills between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday to call them at 248-370-9460.

Officials are searching for one young teenage girl in particular because she was recorded by Wilson’s camera, according to authorities.

The girl left the store with an adult woman, possibly her mother, and got into the tan or silver Ford Escape in the picture below, police said. The Escape has a sun roof and luggage bars.

Police want to speak with the teenage girl who got into this Ford Escape on Sunday at the Target in Auburn Hills. (WDIV)

Officials said shoppers should always be vigilant when using fitting rooms. Examine rooms before using them to make sure there are no recording devices, police said. Workers should also inspect fitting rooms regularly, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-370-9460.