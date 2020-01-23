Manhunt underway after shootout between vehicles on Michigan Avenue in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. – Police are looking for the people involved in a shootout Wednesday night in Inkster.

When officers saw two vehicles shooting at each other on Michigan Avenue near Middlebelt Road, they started a pursuit. Police caught up with one of the vehicles in a nearby neighborhood, but it was empty.

Another vehicle involved in the shooting was abandoned at the Citgo gas station at the intersection where the shooting happened.

Police are searching the neighbors and checking hospitals for possible victims.

Residents who live in the area are asked to stay inside while police search for the shooters.