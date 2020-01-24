34ºF

WATCH: Shootout starts in parking lot of Inkster gas station

1 person in custody

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

INKSTER, Mich. – Surveillance video shows a shootout that started Wednesday night in a gas station parking lot in Inkster.

As a blue car was pulling out of the parking lot of the Citgo at Michigan Avenue and Middlebelt Road, someone opened fire on a white SUV parked at a pump, causing other customers to duck for cover.

Officers saw the shooting and a pursuit ensued.

Police caught up with the blue car in a nearby neighborhood. Police said one person was taken into custody, and several guns were recovered.

Police are still searching for the other people involved.

