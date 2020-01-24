WATCH: Shootout starts in parking lot of Inkster gas station
1 person in custody
INKSTER, Mich. – Surveillance video shows a shootout that started Wednesday night in a gas station parking lot in Inkster.
As a blue car was pulling out of the parking lot of the Citgo at Michigan Avenue and Middlebelt Road, someone opened fire on a white SUV parked at a pump, causing other customers to duck for cover.
Officers saw the shooting and a pursuit ensued.
Police caught up with the blue car in a nearby neighborhood. Police said one person was taken into custody, and several guns were recovered.
Police are still searching for the other people involved.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.