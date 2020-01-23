Police: Suspected drunken driver hits squad car while Detroit officer writes ticket for truck driver

DETROIT – A woman suspected of driving drunk crashed into a squad car and injured a Detroit officer who was inside writing a ticket for another driver, according to authorities.

A traffic officer was pulled over a truck driver around 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Lappin Street on Detroit’s east side, police said.

He was sitting inside his squad car writing a ticket for the truck driver when a woman rear-ended his car, officials said.

The woman was driving a new car with a temporary plate out of Tennessee, police said. It appeared she was intoxicated when she rammed into the police car, authorities said.

Officials said the squad car was forced into the back of the truck.

Aerial video showed an ambulance arriving at St. John Hospital with one police vehicle. The officer is expected to be OK.

The officer has been on the force for 25 years, according to authorities.