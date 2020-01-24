Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old who left home without permission

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who left home without permission Wednesday.

Omaria Dixson was last seen about 4 p.m. in the 9600 block of Mark Twain.

Dixson is black with a medium brown complexion. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and has a large build, police said. Dixson has brown eyes and wears her hair in black braids.

She was last seen wearing a gray and silver coat, gold high school shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about Dixson’s location is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.