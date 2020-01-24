Driver runs red light, hits Roseville police cruiser

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A driver ran a red light and hit a Roseville police cruiser Thursday, officials said.

According to police, the officer was driving south on Gratiot Avenue when a Chevrolet pickup truck ran the red light at the crossover from northbound Gratiot to northbound Utica Road at about 8 p.m.

The truck rolled onto its side after hitting the police cruiser, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police said alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be factors in the crash. The pickup truck driver was not arrested.