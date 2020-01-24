Mother, 4 kids walk into Dearborn Police Department after disappearing earlier this week, police say

DETROIT – A mother and four children who were reported missing in Detroit walked into the Dearborn Police Department three days after their disappearance, officials said.

Kornecia Waiters, her daughters, ages 2 and 4, and her sons, ages 9 and 11, were last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday when she was picking her sons up from Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy in the 6800 block of Nevada Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said the boys’ stepfather, who is also the father of the two girls, was with Waiters when she picked them up from school.

The stepfather was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with a child abuse case that doesn’t involve these four children, police said. The case involves children the man has with another woman, according to Detroit police Capt. Stacy Cavin.

Waiters and her children walked into the Dearborn Police Department around 11 a.m. Friday without any injuries, Cavin said. Detroit officials plan to take them back to the Detroit Police Department as the investigation continues.

Cavin said officials are also investigating a report of alleged child abuse by the stepfather stemming from an incident on Sunday.

Child Protective Services is involved in both investigations, according to authorities.

Waiters is not a focus of any investigations at this point, Cavin said.

Police said no Amber Alert was issued because while they were concerned about the children, they knew the children were with their mother, so they weren’t necessarily in danger.

“They were with their mother, so there was no concern that they were endangered at their time,” Cavin said.

Police said an aunt reported Waiters and her children missing.

Police said the question now is where Waiters and her children were over the last few days.

You can watch Shawn Ley’s story below.