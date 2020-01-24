Detroit police believe missing mother, 4 young children could be in danger

DETROIT – Police are looking for a mother and her four young children, who have been missing since Tuesday.

Kornecia Waiters was last seen picking up her sons, who are 9 years old and 11 years old, from their school in the 6800 block of Nevada in Detroit on Tuesday.

She was with her sons’ step-father, who is also the biological father of her two daughters. Her daughters are 2 years old and 4 years old.

After picking up her sons, they drove away in a silver Ford Crown Victoria with red rims and license plate No. DSL 0219.

Police said the stepfather was taken into custody for child abuse on Wednesday.

Waiters and her four children have not been heard from or seen since Tuesday. Police believe they may be in danger due to previous reports of alleged abuse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Child Abuse Section at 313-596-5329 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Kornecia Waiters sons, ages 9, 11. (WDIV)