Search continues for missing Detroit mother, 4 children feared to be in danger

Police suspect abusive relationship between mother and step-father

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

DETROIT – A police task force is now involved in the search for a missing mother and her four children.

Kornecia Waiters was last seen picking up her children from school about 4 p.m. Tuesday. She went to pick up her kids from Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy with her sons’ step-father, who also is the biological father of her daughters.

Police believe there may have been an abusive relationship and on Wednesday they took the step-father into custody on child abuse charges.

Everyone was last seen leaving the children’s school in a silver Ford Crown Victoria with distinctive red rims. Waiters was last seen picking up her sons, who are 9 years old and 11 years old, from their school in the 6800 block of Nevada Avenue in Detroit on Tuesday.

Again, she was with her sons’ step-father, who is also the biological father of her two daughters. Her daughters are 2 years old and 4 years old.

The Michigan license plate number of the Crown Victoria is DSL 0219.

If anyone has any information, call the Child Abuse Section at 313-596-5329 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

