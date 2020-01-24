‘My nerves are shot': Mother relives night men tried to break into Eastpointe home

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Two men running from police Wednesday night ended up in custody after they tried to break into an Eastpointe woman’s home.

The mother of four heard someone outside her bedroom window trying to get into the house on Rosetta Avenue just before 11 p.m.

“I could hear guys outside of my bedroom window and then my window shook. I have a bar on my window, but my window was shaking," the woman said. "So, I text my son. I say, ‘Somebody is outside the window. They’re trying to get in the house.’”

Before anyone could call police, they were already there.

“I started screaming, and I already heard the police and I saw flashlights," the woman said.

Detroit police were looking for the man, and they caught him after he tried to break into the woman’s home. But it doesn’t stop there.

The woman heard a second person outside her window, so her 19-year-old son jumped into action.

“My son went running after him, chased him into the neighbor’s yard, over the fence, and the K-9 unit was actually on the street behind already looking for the guy, so they got him," she said. “I was scared at first because I didn’t know if these guys had a gun or what was gonna happen, but he went into protective-mode over his mom and his younger siblings.”

Detroit police said they were chasing the two men after they ran from a car that officers suspect was stolen.

Both men are in custody pending charges.

“My nerves are shot. I want to pack up and move," the woman said.