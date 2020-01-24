Officials: Substance that washed up on Lake St. Clair shore isn’t health hazard

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Officials with the Macomb County Health Department said a substance that washed up on the shore of Lake St. Clair is not a health hazard.

Samples were taken after the matter was discovered Tuesday by residents.

According to lab results and a visual analysis of the matter, it is decaying filamentous algae with E. coli.

The health department said the E. coli levels are low enough that they aren’t an “imminent public health hazard" and are not indicative of raw sewage.

