Royal Oak residents warned about mail fraud scam

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak police are urging residents to be extra cautious of a mail fraud scam.

The scam involves a mailed letter, reportedly from a banking institution, alleging the recipient is the beneficiary of an inheritance.

The fraudulent letter claims the recipient shares the same last name as the deceased, and then requests them to email the bank account manager regarding a large sum of money.

Police say the scammers can be very convincing and aggressive in their efforts. The Royal Oak Police Department wants to remind all citizens not to fall for common types of mail frauds scams including:

• Notices of prizes, vacations, sweepstakes winnings, and other offers to claim valuable

items

• Personal requests for money or information from people you do not know

• Letters from religious figures or psychics offering to predict or change your future

• Any check-cashing schemes or offer that requires a payment first

If you believe you have been targeted by a scam involving mail, call 877-876-2455 and visit uspis.gov to learn more or report suspected fraud online.

For additional information and/or questions regarding suspicious mail fraud please contact the the Criminal Investigation Division at 248-246-3456 or email albertc@romi.gov.