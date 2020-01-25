37ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

37ºF

Local News

68-year-old West Bloomfield man killed in crash

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Bloomfield Township, West Bloomfield, Crash, Traffic, Fatal Crash, Local
Take a look at these lookers who ran into the law.
Take a look at these lookers who ran into the law.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police responded to a report of a single-car crash on Friday at 3:53 p.m. in Bloomfield Township.

Police said a 2007 Chevy Impala was eastbound on Walnut Lake, failed to stop at a red light and continued to crash into trees.

Police said a 68-year-old man from West Bloomfield was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Anyone with information should contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at 248-433-7758.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: