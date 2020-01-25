34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

34ºF

Local News

Dense fog advisory issued for multiple Michigan counties

Fog advisory in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Weather, Forecast, Metro Detroit, Dense Fog Advisory, Fog
photo

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

Track the radar

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: