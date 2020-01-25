Dense fog advisory issued for multiple Michigan counties
Fog advisory in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday
DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 8:00 a.m. Saturday.
