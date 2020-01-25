Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old girl who left home without permission

DETROIT – Shavaughn Armstead was last seen on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the 18900 block of Stout.

Police said she left home without permission and hasn't returned.

She’s described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. SHe was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, green shirt, pink jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Police said her family told them she has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.