Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old girl who left home without permission
DETROIT – Shavaughn Armstead was last seen on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the 18900 block of Stout.
Police said she left home without permission and hasn't returned.
She’s described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. SHe was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, green shirt, pink jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.
Police said her family told them she has a mental health condition.
Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
