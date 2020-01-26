Triple shooting after boxing match in Detroit leaves 3 injured

DETROIT – Police say a triple shooting after a boxing match in Detroit left three people injured.

According to police, the shooting happened after 12 a.m. Sunday in the 18600 block of Grand River Avenue in Detroit.

The victims, a 17-year-old, 19-year-old and a third whose age is unknown, were attending a boxing match in the area when someone starting shooting after an argument.

Police say all three victims were struck by the gunfire and hospitalized. Two of the victims were listed in temporary serious condition and a third was critically injured.

The identity of the gunman is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.