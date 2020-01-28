Citizens could vote absentee with no reason under Michigan Secretary of State’s new plan

DETROIT – The way you vote in upcoming elections and the way your vote is processed could change in a big way if Michigan’s Secretary of State has her way.

Jocelyn Benson went before Detroit City Council to talk about absentee ballots.

“We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all of you in our dedication and work to ensure that every voice in the city and every vote, every voice is heard and that every vote is counted,” Benson said.

Benson said 2020 is a very important election year and there’s a lot on the line, not just for the people in Michigan but nationwide.

Tuesday, Benson and her team introduced two new voting rights to Detroit City Council in an effort to make sure every vote is counted.

“The first is the new right that voters, citizens have to register up to and on election day. Now in the 14 days before Election Day, including Election Day itself, voters have that right in their constitution to register to vote and vote,” Benson said.

Benson said everyone will be able to register in person at the city clerk office or at a satellite office, but the biggest right is absentee ballots.

“The last right I’ll talk about is the right to vote from home. Citizens-voters now have the right to be able to cast their ballot from home, to vote absentee without a reason," Benson said. “We’re working hand in hand with all of our clerks around the state to make sure they’re prepared for what we already know is going to be a significant increase of people registering to vote up to, on Election Day and voting from home.”