Man stabbed about 20 times inside Brownstown Township home, father says

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was stabbed multiple times inside a mobile home in Brownstown Township.

The victim’s father said Tuesday morning that his son, who is in his mid 20s, was stabbed about 20 times. He said his son was in an argument with another person inside the mobile home in the 25800 block of Bristol Drive when a fight broke out, leading to the stabbing.

The victim lives in the home with his mother and a sibling. His friend, who he works with, stayed the night at the home. The victim’s family said the stabbing happened when they woke up to go to work.

The attacker took off on foot into the woods. He later showed up naked at the hospital with cuts all over his body, claiming he had been in a car crash.

Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to a hospital where he is in critical condition but is expected to survive this attack.

There were small children inside the home at the time.