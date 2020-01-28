Man wanted for 2012 Detroit murder arrested in South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. – The U.S. Marshals service arrested a man in South Carolina who is wanted for a cold case murder in Detroit that dates back to 2012.

Tamika Brooks was 19 years old when she was found shot, killed and burned beyond recognition.

Local 4 Defenders spoke with her family last year.

READ: Detroit family searching for answers 7 years after woman killed, body burned

On Sept. 19, 2012, Brooks was in a car on Oakfield Avenue just north of McNichols Road on Detroit's west side.

Police said she and another person in the car, Julian Bogan, were shot around 2 a.m. Began survived, but Brooks was killed, officials said.

Bogan ran away before the car was doused in gas and set on fire. Police said Brooks’ body was still inside the car.

Lauren Ratliff, 34, was arrested on Friday after the U.S. Marshals service tracked him to Anderson, South Carolina.