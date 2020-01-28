Michigan coach Juwan Howard shares memories of Kobe Bryant

DETROIT – NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Southern California.

Monday was a day for people to share what they remember of Bryant. Michigan coach Juwan Howard said he and his family have been very emotional since learning of the passing of Bryant.

“We are all distraught, he was an icon,” Juwan said. “Kobe was my son’s favorite player.”

Howard played two NBA seasons before Bryant joined the league in 1996. The two would go on to play for years, facing each other multiple times. Howard was asked for a memory of No. 24 and one in particular came to mind -- one when Howard was already coaching.

“I saw Kobe, we were crossing paths and I said, ‘Yo, how long you end up playing for?’ He says to me, ‘Until I win two more championships.’ That’s just how he was wired,” Howard said.

Howard said since the news broke of the tragedy, he’s been thinking a lot about Bryant -- the father and husband -- and his heart breaks.