Pistons pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant after deadly helicopter crash

DETROIT – NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Southern California.

Monday night, with heavy hearts, the Pistons will take the court for a game against Cleveland and before tip off many players will share their memories.

The team said it will have a tribute to Bryant just before the game begins. The players said Monday morning that they plan on doing some things, but they are keeping that their secret for now.

Pistons Power Forward, Blake Griffin, seemed to get choked up when talking about Bryant. They met during Griffin’s rookie season, when he was hurt, they both went to the same physical therapy place in Los Angeles.

Griffin said talks he shared with Bryant changed his perspective on the game and on life.

Head coach Dwayne Casey said he watched Bryant’s entire career from the sidelines, his memories are of Bryant’s tremendous preparation.

Andre Drummond grew up watched No. 24 and said it was an honor to get to play against him. He said Bryant’s influence is everywhere in the league.

