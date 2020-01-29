30-year-old man in critical condition after shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 16600 block of Greenfield Road, according to authorities.

The 30-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, officials said. He is listed in critical condition.

Police don’t have a suspect description at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.