Chevrolet needs volunteers for 2020 Grand Prix in Detroit

DETROIT – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is looking for about 100 volunteers for its May 29-31 Grand Prix taking place on Belle Isle.

According to a press release, the Detroit Grand Prix Association is hoping to have about 1,100 volunteers. DGPA currently has 500 registered volunteers and wish to welcome more members.

“Our volunteers make sure that everyone who attends the Grand Prix on Belle Isle has a wonderful experience. We encourage anyone that’s looking to volunteer and help make a difference in our community to come join our DGPA team," said Bud Denker, chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Areas in need of volunteers include circuit marshals, customer relations, ticket scanners, information services and transportation.

The annual DGPA membership fee is $20, but everyone who signs up to be a volunteer before Jan. 31 will pay a reduced rate of $15.

The fee helps cover volunteer benefits such as access to exclusive pre and post-race parties and each volunteer is provided with credential access to the venue throughout the weekend, lunch and a shuttle service to Belle Isle.

Those interested in joining the DGPA to become a volunteer for the 2020 Grand Prix can visit www.DetroitGP.com and click on the “Volunteer” link for more information.