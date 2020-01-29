30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

Local News

Detroit police seek information, suspects in non-fatal triple shooting on Grand River Avenue

Police are asking public for information on suspects

Susana Hernandez

Tags: Detroit, Grand River Avenue, Triple Shooting, Wayne County, News, Local, Chevrolet Tahoe, Crime, Detroit Police
Detroit police are asking the public for help seeking out three suspects in a non-fatal triple shooting that happened around the block of 18600 Grand River Avenue on Jan. 26 at about 12:10 a.m.
Detroit police are asking the public for help seeking out three suspects in a non-fatal triple shooting that happened around the block of 18600 Grand River Avenue on Jan. 26 at about 12:10 a.m. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Detroit police are asking for tips as they search for suspects in a Jan. 26 non-fatal triple shooting.

Police said the shooting happened about 12:10 a.m. in the 18600 block of Grand River Avenue.

The suspects exited a white Chevrolet Tahoe and fired shots toward a gas station, striking three victims.

The suspects in a Jan. 26 non-fatal triple shooting were seen exiting white Chevrolet Tahoe.
The suspects in a Jan. 26 non-fatal triple shooting were seen exiting white Chevrolet Tahoe. (Detroit Police Department)

The victims were a 48-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. They were treated for non-fatal injuries, police said.

Police said the suspects are all men in their 20s.

If anyone has any information, contact Detroit police’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.