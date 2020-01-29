Detroit police seek information, suspects in non-fatal triple shooting on Grand River Avenue

DETROIT – Detroit police are asking for tips as they search for suspects in a Jan. 26 non-fatal triple shooting.

Police said the shooting happened about 12:10 a.m. in the 18600 block of Grand River Avenue.

The suspects exited a white Chevrolet Tahoe and fired shots toward a gas station, striking three victims.

The suspects in a Jan. 26 non-fatal triple shooting were seen exiting white Chevrolet Tahoe. (Detroit Police Department)

The victims were a 48-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. They were treated for non-fatal injuries, police said.

Police said the suspects are all men in their 20s.

If anyone has any information, contact Detroit police’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840.