Police investigate after pedestrian killed in Oak Park crash
OAK PARK, Mich. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in Oak Park on Tuesday night.
It happened at 8 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway. Police said the driver was heading south, turning right on 8 Mile Road when they struck and killed a young man.
The driver pulled their vehicle into a nearby gas station and stayed to speak with police officers.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.