Local News

Police investigate after pedestrian killed in Oak Park crash

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tim Pamplin

Tags: Oak Park, Crash, Traffic, Local, Pedestrian Killed, Pedestrian Crash

OAK PARK, Mich. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in Oak Park on Tuesday night.

It happened at 8 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway. Police said the driver was heading south, turning right on 8 Mile Road when they struck and killed a young man.

The driver pulled their vehicle into a nearby gas station and stayed to speak with police officers.

