WATCH LIVE: IRS warns taxpayers about dangers of unscrupulous tax preparers

The IRS and its partners will hold a press conference today to alert taxpayers about the dangers of unscrupulous tax preparers.

The IRS began accepting tax returns Monday and many taxpayers rush to file right at the start of tax season. Picking the wrong tax preparer can result in fraud, ID theft and even a large bill from the IRS.

The press event will highlight; red flags to look for, how to choose a tax professional, questions everyone needs to ask before committing to a preparer and better guard their sensitive personal information. Speakers will explain how to report scam preparers, where to get free assistance and will provide local examples of tax preparer fraud.

WHO: Speakers will include Detroit Police Chief, James Craig, IRS Criminal Investigations Special Agent in Charge Sarah Kull and representatives from the Better Business Bureau, Accounting Aid Society and Michigan Department of Treasury

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 29, 2020 -- watch live above.

