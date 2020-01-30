Detroit police: Man flees traffic stop, hits pedestrian and another vehicle

DETROIT – A man hit a pedestrian and another vehicle Wednesday after fleeing an attempted traffic stop in Detroit, police said.

Police said officers tried to stop a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze in the area of W. McNichols Road and St. Marys Street at about 2:30 p.m. The driver sped away, police said.

Officers did not pursue the driver. Instead, they canvassed the area, and found him near W. McNichols Road and Mansfield Street, where he hit a pedestrian and other vehicle.

The 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to a hospital, where he is in temporary serious condition. The 21-year-old man driving the other vehicle and 36-year-old pedestrian were also taken to a hospital. They are both in temporary serious condition.

Police said they recovered a weapon from the 26-year-old man’s vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.