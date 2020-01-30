GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant to build new electric zero-emission Hummer

DETROIT – Just days after GM announced it would invest more than $2 billion in Detroit to manufacture electric vehicles, the company announced Thursday the development of the new Hummer EV.

The new vehicle will feature 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 pounds of torque and can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in three seconds.

The new Hummer EV will be manufactured at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.

Initially started as a civilian variant of the military Humvee, the Hummer brand has expanded to trucks, SUVs and smaller compact trucks.

The most efficient vehicle in the Hummer lineup at the time of closure averaged 16 miles per gallon.

The Hummer brand was discontinued during the automotive bankruptcy in 2009. The brand has been stagnant since a sale to a Chinese company fell through.

The new Hummer revival will be under the GMC brand name. A price was not announced.

It will publicly be revealed May 20.

A teaser for the new Hummer can be seen below.