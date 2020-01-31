Community on edge after River Rouge triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 hospitalized

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – Two people died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in River Rouge.

The triple shooting has left police searching for answers. Police say the shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Thursday night at a home on Beechwood Street. A River Rouge police officer on patrol in the area was flagged down by a 44-year-old man.

READ MORE: Multiple people shot at home in River Rouge; 2 killed, another injured

The man was suffering from several gunshot wounds to his torso. The victim directed the officer to a unit on Beechwood Street where a horrible discovery was made inside.

That officer saw the bodies of a 52-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man who were both shot. The man who flagged down the officer was rushed to the hospital. On Friday morning the surviving victim had to undergo another surgery and is in critical condition.

Police are hoping he eventually gets well enough to let them know who fired the shots. Officials are gathering information on a possible suspect.

The double homicide in River Rouge is rocking the downriver community.