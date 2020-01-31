Michigan Alliance for Families helps parents with children who qualify for special education

DETROIT – Michigan Alliance for Families helps parents who have children who qualify for special education from birth to age 26.

It provides resources, education and training throughout the state. It’s completely free for parents who have children who qualify.

“The ultimate goal is to really teach the parents how to advocate for their students that have special needs and just help them be more confident in this whole process of having a student with a disability,” parent mentor Kenya Harper-Black said.

Parent mentors work one-on-one with families.

You can learn more about the Michigan Alliance for Families in the video posted above.