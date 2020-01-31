Woman shoots man trying to break into her Detroit apartment

DETROIT – Someone trying to break into an apartment on Detroit’s west side early Friday and left with a gunshot wound.

Police said a 20-year-old man tried to break into a woman’s apartment in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive at about 12:30 a.m. That 33-year-old woman shot him.

“Honestly, this is a very dangerous area,” Brian Hilton said.

Hilton said things are not getting better, especially after the home invasion and shooting that happened just feet away from his apartment.

“I seen a lot of bad things happen over here. So to hear something like that happen, it’s not that surprising to me,” Hilton said. “I was tired of the crime. On multiple occasions, there are gunshots up and down this area and that’s not really safe for anyone around here. It’s just crazy now a days."