Piglets rescued from Detroit park find forever home on Michigan farm

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. – Three piglets have a home after they were found abandoned in a Detroit park.

The pigs, named Hickory, Dickory and Dock by the Michigan Humane Society, were found in Rouge Park in December. MHS put out a call to find them a home, and they are now at a farm in Jackson County. The animals could grow as large as 500 pounds.

The adopter wants to remain anonymous.