Local News

Piglets rescued from Detroit park find forever home on Michigan farm

Hickory, Dickory and Dock found in Rouge Park

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Michigan Humane Society wildlife technician Katie with a pig that was found abandoned in Detroit.
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. – Three piglets have a home after they were found abandoned in a Detroit park.

The pigs, named Hickory, Dickory and Dock by the Michigan Humane Society, were found in Rouge Park in December. MHS put out a call to find them a home, and they are now at a farm in Jackson County. The animals could grow as large as 500 pounds.

The adopter wants to remain anonymous.

Three abandoned piglets were rescued from Detroit's Rouge Park. (Photo: MHS)
