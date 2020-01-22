Michigan Humane Society seeks home for piglets abandoned in Detroit park
Piglets will grow into large hogs
DETROIT – Three piglets abandoned in a Detroit park last month need a home.
The Michigan Humane Society said the pigs, which were discovered in Rouge Park and rescued by neighbors and workers, are going to be large hogs when they are full-grown. Because of this, the animals need a home that has appropriate housing and enough acreage for them.
Anyone interested in adopting the pigs can send an email social@michiganhumane.org to or visit the Humane Society in Rochester Hills at 3600 W. Auburn Road.
