Michigan Humane Society seeks home for piglets abandoned in Detroit park

DETROIT – Three piglets abandoned in a Detroit park last month need a home.

The Michigan Humane Society said the pigs, which were discovered in Rouge Park and rescued by neighbors and workers, are going to be large hogs when they are full-grown. Because of this, the animals need a home that has appropriate housing and enough acreage for them.

Anyone interested in adopting the pigs can send an email social@michiganhumane.org to or visit the Humane Society in Rochester Hills at 3600 W. Auburn Road.