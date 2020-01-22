25ºF

Michigan Humane Society seeks home for piglets abandoned in Detroit park

Piglets will grow into large hogs

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Three abandoned piglets were rescued from Detroit's Rouge Park. (Photo: MHS)
DETROIT – Three piglets abandoned in a Detroit park last month need a home.

The Michigan Humane Society said the pigs, which were discovered in Rouge Park and rescued by neighbors and workers, are going to be large hogs when they are full-grown. Because of this, the animals need a home that has appropriate housing and enough acreage for them.

Anyone interested in adopting the pigs can send an email social@michiganhumane.org to or visit the Humane Society in Rochester Hills at 3600 W. Auburn Road.

