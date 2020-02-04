Bloomfield Hills man embezzles $697,000 from Oakland Hills scholarship for personal use, police say

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills man who used to be president of the Oakland Hills Caddie Scholarship Fund has been arrested for embezzling nearly $700,000 from the trust for his own personal use, according to officials.

Officials launched an investigation into Craig Alvin Maass, 60, when trustees with the scholarship said they noticed irregularities in the account while preparing the IRS 990 form required for nonprofits in July 2019.

Oakland Hills officials requested a forensic audit, which revealed $697,000 had been embezzled and converted for Maass’ personal use, police said.

Board members called the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives conducted interviews and executed search warrants for Maass’ financial records, police said. When the findings were presented to prosecutors, they issued a warrant for his arrest.

Maass was arraigned Friday at 48th District Court on six counts of embezzlement by a fiduciary over $100,000. Each charge is a 20-year felony and/or a fine of three times the value of the amount embezzled.

He is being held in lieu of $700,000 bail, no 10%. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Monday in 48th District Court.

The Oakland Hills Caddie Scholarship Trust has awarded more than $1 million to caddies to help with their education over the last 40 years, officials said. The fund raises money through donations from members of the Oakland Hills Country Club.