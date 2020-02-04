Children injured when vehicle traveling more than 80 mph slams into SUV on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Two children were injured Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle they were in slammed into another vehicle in Detroit.

An SUV was pulling onto E. Warren Avenue from Algonquin Street when it was hit by a black Cadillac Escalade that was traveling more than 80 mph, officials said. The children were in the Escalade, which ran into a tree after striking the SUV.

A woman who witnessed the crash described seeing the Escalade speeding before smashing into the other vehicle.

“I just seen them flying, and ‘bam!’” she said.

All four people who were in the Escalade, including the two young children, were taken to a hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.