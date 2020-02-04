Murder convict caught with loaded gun, marijuana in SUV after taking wrong turn onto Ambassador Bridge

DETROIT – A man who had just spent more than 30 years in prison on a murder conviction was caught with a loaded gun and marijuana in his SUV after he accidentally made a wrong turn onto the Ambassador Bridge and ended up in Canada, officials said.

Kevin Sherroy Johnson, 51, is a parolee who spent 32 years in prison for a second-degree murder charge stemming from an April 30, 1987, incident.

Kevin Sherroy Johnson (WDIV)

Johnson was driving a white four-door Chevrolet Equinox on Jan. 22 when he crossed the Detroit Ambassaor Bridge from the United STates into Canada, according to authorities.

When officials with the Canadian Border Services Agency spoke to Johnson, he said he had made a wrong turn.

CBSA officials tried to direct him back to the U.S., but he acted nervous and couldn’t navigate his SUV to the auto lanes that would take him back in the right direction, authorities said.

Johnson was directed to CBSA for a secondary inspection, during which he revealed there was a firearm in the glove compartment of the SUV, police said. He was immediately detained.

A European American Armory Corp. Astra Model A-100 9 mm firearm. (WDIV)

Officials found a European American Armory Corp. Astra Model A-100 9 mm firearm loaded with 16 rounds in the glove compartment, according to authorities.

Further search of the vehicle revealed several baggies of marijuana, totaling 41 grams. The baggies were seized from the SUV, officials said.

Johnson was escorted back to the U.S. at 6:23 p.m. Jan. 22. He admitted he had been released from prison in October and that he was on probation, police said.

When asked about the marijuana and the gun, Johnson said he didn’t know they were in the SUV. He said the SUV is registered to his fiance.

Johnson faces a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.