Detroit Metro Airport passenger who was taken to hospital does not have coronavirus, officials say

ROMULUS, Mich. – The Detroit Metro Airport passenger who was taken to a hospital Tuesday does not have coronavirus, health officials said.

Officials with the Wayne County Health Authority said Tuesday that the passenger was referred by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be tested further.

CDC officials said that person doesn’t not meet CDC criteria for 2019 novel coronavirus testing. The person is not under investigation for the disease, according to authorities.

The CDC criteria for testing includes:

Fever or lower respiratory illness (coughing, shortness of breath) AND travel history to Hubei Province within 14 days of symptom onset.

Fever or lower respiratory illness (coughing, shortness of breath) AND travel history to mainland China within 14 days of symptom onset.

Fever or lower respiratory illness (coughing, shortness of breath) AND exposure to a laboratory-confirmed 2019 Novel Coronavirus case

The CDC has been conducting enhanced passenger screenings at DTW amid the coronavirus outbreak. The airport is one of only 11 nationwide receiving flights from China, where the bulk of the outbreak has been reported.