Detroit Metro Airport one of 11 airports to receive flights from China

DETROIT – Major travel restrictions were put in place Sunday at every airport in the United States.

Delta airlines, Metro Detroit’s largest carrier, suspended all flights to and from China. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security began enforcing restrictions for all passenger flights carrying anyone who recently traveled to China.

Any U.S. citizen who has been to China in the last two weeks will be diverted to one of 11 airports to be checked and potentially quarantined for an additional 14 days. According to the DHS, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is one of the 11 airports these passengers will be diverted to.

All airlines are asking passengers if they have been to China within the last two weeks.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 17,000 people have been infected and 361 killed in China alone.

The several suspected cases of the coronavirus in Michigan have all come back negative.

