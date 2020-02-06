2020 Census starts -- Make sure you count

DETROIT – The idea behind the U.S. Census is simple. Getting it done, however, isn’t so simple.

The 2020 Census has officially kicked off. Most of the United States receives Census forms in March, but some areas are hard to reach and Census-takers will go out of their way to make sure everyone is counted.

The 2020 Census started Tuesday in Toksook Bay, Alaska and used a number of different traversal methods, including dog sled

Toksook Bay is about 500 miles west of Anchorage. The city was chosen due to its remote location and the importance of collecting data from remote areas.

The two things residents need to know is that the 2020 Census is making it easier to be counting -- and it’s very important to be counted. It’s the first U.S. Census to offer residents to respond online or by phone, in addition to mail or in-person.

Why is so important to be counted? The Census helps decide how funding is distributed and how much representation areas have.

In 2010, about 40% of Detroit residents did not fill out a census form and schools, roads and other programs took a financial hit because of it. The federal government distributes billions of dollars and the amount of money distributed where is determined by population.

