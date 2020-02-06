Dangerous fugitive wanted in triple shooting that killed 2, hurt 1 in River Rouge, police say

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – Officials are searching for an “armed and dangerous” fugitive who was involved in a triple shooting that left two people dead and another injury in River Rouge, police said.

Kenyel William Brown, 40, has been named a suspect in the Jan. 31 shooting, according to authorities.

Brown has a long criminal history that includes narcotics and weapons offenses, officials said. He is considered armed and dangerous.

“The United States Marshals Service stands with the River Rouge Police Department and will commit all resources to apprehend this predator," said Mark Jankowksi, acting U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 313-243-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Kenyel William Brown (WDIV)