Detroit police open investigation after body found in Corktown building

DETROIT – Police have opened an investigation Thursday morning after a man’s body was found in Corktown.

The building is off of Wabash Street, near Bagley Street.

Detroit Police officers shut down the street as crime scene investigators and homicide investigators try to determine how the man died.

Witnesses described the scene as graphic.

Neighbors woke up Thursday to find a man’s bloody body hanging out of window.

Sources told Local 4 that police believe the man could have been breaking into the building, cut an artery and quickly bled to death.

People who know the victim told Local 4 they believe he was seeking shelter from the cold.

Police said the man did not freeze to death, but that he may have been seeking shelter from the cold.

The investigation is ongoing.