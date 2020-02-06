Detroit woman who’s normally active on social media missing for four days

DETROIT – Detroit police said a woman who’s normally active on social media is missing and hasn’t been heard from in four days.

Natasha Walker was last seen Sunday in the 12800 block of Lahser Road on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Walker usually posts on her social media page but has not been posting since the day she went missing, officials said.

She is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 92 pounds with a medium brown complexion, burgundy hair and brown eyes, police said.

Officials said Walker is in good mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Walker or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.